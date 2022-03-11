Alanis Morissette unveils details of UK and Ireland tour

Alanis Morissette unveiled details earlier this week (March 9) of a UK and Ireland tour. Tickets are available here.

The dates are those rescheduled for the 25th-anniversary celebrations of her acclaimed album ‘Jagged Little Pill’. The original tour dates were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The shows were originally due to take place in autumn 2020 but were then moved to October 2021 and November 2021 before being cancelled once more.

Last October, Morissette wrote on Twitter: “Stay tuned for the rescheduled dates (coming very soon), and please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new ones. I can’t wait to see you each as soon as we possibly can.”

The dates will now take place in June and support will come from Beth Orten. You can see the full list of dates below and can purchase tickets for the gigs here.

What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than to announce I will be supporting this Baddass Goddess @Alanis on her Arena tour of the UK and Europe in June! #internationalwomensday ✨💗✨ pic.twitter.com/HxYXpJ3Pxx — Beth Orton (@beth_orton) March 8, 2022

Alanis Morissette UK and Ireland tour dates 2022:

JUNE

19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO HYDRO

21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

23 – Birmingham, UK – United Arena

24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

28 – London, UK – The 02

29 – London, UK – The 02

The Canadian singer-songwriter has also released today (March 11) a new song called ‘Olive Branch’ via RCA Records UK.

It was co-written by Morissette and Michael Farrell, and produced by Michael Farrell and Henrik Jakobsson.

Check out the track here:

Back in December, Jagged Little Pill, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical based on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name, was shut down due to COVID-19.

The jukebox musical opened in late 2019, but the run was halted in 2020 because of the spread of the Coronavirus. It reopened in October 2021, but by December, performances were cancelled due to “a limited number of positive [COVID-19] test results,” according to The New York Times.

“The drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything,” producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price said in a statement at the time before shutting down the production.

Elsewhere, Morrisette is set to develop a single-camera sitcom that will be inspired by her life. She will serve as executive producer on Relatable as well as writing original music for the show.