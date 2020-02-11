Alanis Morrissette has confirmed that she’ll play an acoustic London show next month to mark the 25th anniversary of ‘Jagged Little Pill’.

The ‘Ironic’ singer will stop off at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 4, with tickets going on general sale this Friday (February 14) from 10am.

The show comes at the end of a three-date European run that will also see her playing at Amsterdam’s Carre Theatre on February 24 and Munich’s Kongresshall on February 29.

If fans miss out on tickets for these latest intimate dates, Morrissette has confirmed that she “will be back to celebrate #JLP25 some more” later in the year.

coming across the ocean to play a few intimate acoustic jagged little pill shows…can’t wait to see you! 🙌🙏🙌🙏 2/24 – Amsterdam @ Carre Theatre

2/29 – Munich @ Kongresshall

3/4 – London @ Shepherds Bush Empire ticket info: https://t.co/fcq85RxVWo#JLP25 pic.twitter.com/xb1hKiFrQt — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) February 11, 2020

It comes after Alanis debuted ‘Reasons I Drink’, the first track from her ninth studio album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’, in December 2019.

In a glowing review, NME described the track as “another piece of raw, urgent pop from an artist as vital as ever”.

“Musically, ’Reasons I Drink’ might feel safer than the searing angst of ‘Jagged Little Pill’, but she manages to end everything with a kiss-off that both proves that she’s far from out of touch just yet and avoids sounding like your mum trying to keep up with modern slang,” wrote NME‘s Rhian Daly.

“One more rip,” she hollers. “I go from one lilypad to another to stay lit.” After decades in the game, Morissette is still as vital as ever.”