Alanis Morrissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill: The Musical’ is finally hitting Broadway

It was first reported back in 2013.

Alanis Morissette‘s long-mooted musical adaptation of her 1995 smash hit album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ has finally received its debut Broadway date.

The show, which previously had a limited run at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will come to Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on November 3, ahead of its official opening in December.

The musical features songs from the highly lauded album along with other tracks from her back catalogue, and new songs composed with Glenn Ballard.

Diablo Cody, the writer of Juno, Jennifer’s Body and Tully, has written the musical’s plot for her Broadway debut, which follows a suburban family named the Healys who when “the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, must choose between maintaining the veneer, or defiantly facing truths about themselves and the world around them.”

Diane Paulus, best known for the musical Waitress, will direct, and a cast recording of the soundtrack will also be released.

Rumours of a ‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical began circulating in 2013, before the debut shows in Cambridge, Massachusets were announced in 2017.

“This team that has come together for this ‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical is my musical theatre dream come true,” Morissette said then in a statement.

“The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity.”