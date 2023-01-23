Albert Hammond Jr. says The Strokes may never split up

The Strokes‘ Albert Hammond Jr. has said he believes the band could on for another 20 years and may never split up.

The band are set to release forthcoming box set ‘The Singles – Volume 01’ next month, which includes every single, B-sides and rarities since they formed over two decades ago.

Hammond Jr., who was speaking in a new interview with the WKCR’s The Shaky Experience, was asked if the band could go on for another two decades.

Advertisement

“I definitely could [see The Strokes staying together another 20 years],” he said. “I wouldn’t have thought about it a long time ago – and these are the kind of things you never know – but I could totally see us actually just not stopping.

“And that doesn’t mean that we’re just playing big shows, even if we kept going and didn’t want to tour much later and we just made weird records or did soundtracks together. There’s just something that feels like that’s what we’re here to do. And we’re not really gonna do anything else. I can just see us being older and doing.”

He also spoke again about working with Rick Rubin on their upcoming new album.

Hammond Jr. added: “It was really cool to go back to the studio with him after ‘The New Abnormal’ won a Grammy. There’s no secret agenda. We were recording in Costa Rica. I have no idea of any timelines… But the exciting thing is, there is stuff that we’re working on.”

He previously spoke about the “magical” experience of working with the legendary producer after the band completed a recording session last year.

Advertisement

At the time the guitarist said: “I don’t think if I told you what it looked like and what it was, you’d fully understand the ‘magical-ness’ of where we were and how it was to record like that.

“It felt really touching that one of his favourite recording experiences was this one he just had right now.”

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier today (January 23) that The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play a huge gig in London for All Points East 2023 this summer – find ticket details here.

The bands will head to Victoria Park on Friday, August 25 alongside Girl In Red, Amyl And The Sniffers and Angel Olsen.