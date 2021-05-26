Alchemist teases secret album hidden on YouTube

US producer Alchemist has hidden a secret album somewhere on YouTube, inviting fans to hunt it down.

The record has been uploaded under a fake album title, song names and album artwork, the producer said on Twitter earlier this week. The artist hasn’t indicated that the album has been found yet.

We hid a whole album on youtube under a fake name and youtube page . Fake album cover, song titles, the whole 9. Nobody found it yet. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) May 22, 2021

Despite fans asking for hints on how to find the hidden music, the producer hasn’t provided any more information. However, he also said on Twitter that a vinyl re-pressing of his 2011 joint album with Curren$y, ‘Cover Coup’, as well as two new instalments of his Craft Singles collection, would soon be available.

Alchemist’s most recent work was his April release ‘This Thing Of Ours’. The eight-track record included features from Earl Sweatshirt, Pink Siifu, Boldy James, Navy Blue, Maxo and Sideshow. It arrived a month after he released ‘Haram’, a collaboration with Armand Hammer.

Last year, Alchemist worked with Freddie Gibbs on ‘Alfredo’, which went on to earn him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. He ultimately lost to Nas‘ ‘King’s Disease’.

Elsewhere in 2020, Alchemist worked with Conway The Machine on the collaborative EP ‘Lulu’ and ‘The Price of Tea in China’, his second collaborative album with Boldy James.