Aldous Harding announces Australian tour dates for October 2022

Aldous Harding has announced a return to Australia as part of her world tour in support of her latest studio album, ‘Warm Chris’.

The shows, announced today (May 19), will mark Harding’s first tour of Australia in nearly three years. The New Zealand-born and Wales-based singer-songwriter was one of the very last international artists to perform in Australia prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns, in late February and early March 2020.

Harding will perform four shows while in Australia over mid-to-late October. The tour will begin at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre before taking in theatres in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. All the shows on the tour are all-ages, with the exception of Brisbane.

Harding released her fourth studio album ‘Warm Chris’ in March 2022. The album was pre-empted by two singles, ‘Lawn’ and ‘Fever’. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “a record defined by sparse and deliberate instrumentation”.

“It’s music that can take time to get your head around, a record that prefers to let Harding’s voice gently disorientate rather than ever let its listener settle,” it read.

“Harding’s endless twists and turns are nothing if not engaging… if you embrace ‘Warm Chris” strangeness, you’ll be justly rewarded.”

A pre-sale for the tour will run from 11am local time on Monday May 23. A general sale will follow from Wednesday May 23, also at 11am local time. All ticketing information can be found at the Frontier Touring website.

Aldous Harding’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

17 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

18 – Adelaide, Her Majesty’s Theatre

20 – Melbourne, Recital Hall

22 – Sydney, City Recital Hall