Aldous Harding to return this week with new single ‘Lawn’

Aldous Harding is set to drop a new single this week.

Her record label, 4AD, confirmed the new song ‘Lawn’ in a Tweet earlier today (January 10), announcing that Harding will release it at 2pm GMT on Wednesday (January 12).

Paired with its release will be an official music video, which is currently being teased with an black-and-white clip of Harding staring blankly at the viewer in an oversized, chequered coat.

Harding’s last release was the standalone single ‘Old Peel’, which was released last June and was her first new material to follow her 2019 album ‘Designer’ album. 2021 also saw the singer-songwriter cover ‘Revival’ by Deerhunter as part of 4AD’s compilation album ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’ alongside tracks by Tkay Maidza, Big Thief, Dry Cleaning and more.

In a four-star review of ‘Designer’, NME’s Andrew Trendell described the record as “elegant and elemental, quietly confident and masterfully understated”, opining that it “feels like a breath of fresh air in a time dense with noise and algorithmic hiss. Shut out all the bullshittery and horror that surrounds you, put your headphones on and pore over the minutiae of this marvellous, teeny-tiny world.”

“The record is best represented by ‘The Barrel’ and ‘Weight Of The Planets’,” the review noted, “both driven by a gentle groove but anchored by a warm, old-school soul – exposed further by the devastating acoustic sadness of ‘Heaven Is Empty’ or the minimalist ‘Pilot’.”