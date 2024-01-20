Alex G announces record deal with RCA and 2024 tour

Alex G has announced a record deal with RCA, along with details of a 2024 tour.

The Pennsylvania indie musician had formerly been signed to Domino since 2015, with his most recent release being ‘God Save The Animals‘ (2022).

Now following his RCA deal, Alex G will be touring across the US. Presale will begin on Tuesday (January 23) 10:00am local time here, whilst general sale will follow on Friday (January 26) at 10:00am local time here. Alex G will also be supporting Foo Fighters on their 2024 tour – see all dates below:

Alex G is touring:

Advertisement

JUNE:

07 – New York City, NY @ Governors Ball

AUGUST:

06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA ~

07 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

09 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ~

11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *

12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ~

13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ~

15 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre ~

16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park *

17 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ~

18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *

20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ~

21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ~

~ = w/ julie

* = supporting Foo Fighters

NME spoke with Alex G in support of ‘God Save The Animals’ in December 2022, where the singer opened up about his “mysterious” reputation.

“I don’t feel like I’m that mysterious, I just don’t have a lot to say,” he said. “I say what I want to say with the music. It’s not like I’m hanging onto all this extra shit. I guess it’s a romanticised, ‘cool’ thing to be mysterious, so I’m down for that.” He lets out a laugh, before adding: “It’s a cool reputation to have, but I don’t give enough of a fuck to be actively mysterious.”

We previously hailed ‘God Save The Animals’ in a five-star review, calling it a “fleeting yet thrilling glimpse at the most tender part of an artist who is hard to pin down but impossible to take your eyes off.”