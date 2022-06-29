Alex G announces UK and Europe tour dates for 2023

Alex G has announced a slew of 2023 tour dates across Europe and the UK.

The 13-date tour begins March 16 in Dublin, and will include dates in cities such as Manchester, Leeds, and Bristol. Meanwhile, the tour’s European leg begins in Amsterdam on March 25, and will wrap up in Paris on April 6. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on July 1 – find more info on Ticketmaster and Alex G’s website.

just announced uk + europe dates next year

those who pre-order god save the animals via domino mart will be emailed a pre-sale code for thursday morning @ 9am BST/10am CET

Last week, the Pennsylvania songwriter announced his new album, ‘God Save The Animals’. Customers who pre-order ‘God Save The Animals’ will receive pre-sale codes for the newly-announced dates on June 30. The album – which will be released on September 23 via Domino Records – marks his ninth full-length effort, following 2019’s ‘House of Sugar’.

To mark the LP’s announcement, Alex G – real name Alexander Giannascoli – shared the album cut ‘Runner’, a breezy indie rock song featuring twinkling piano and warm acoustic guitars. The track follows the album’s first single, ‘Blessing’, which the indie rocker shared earlier in May.

Earlier this April, Giannascoli also shared the song ‘Main Theme’, which served as a soundtrack for the film We’re All Going To The World’s Fair.

The dates for Alex G’s 2023 UK and Europe tour are:

MARCH

Thursday 16 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

Saturday 18 – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Monday 20 – University Stylus, Leeds, UK

Tuesday 21 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

Wednesday 22 – SWX, Bristol, UK

Thursday 23 – Roundhouse, London, UK

Saturday 25 – Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Thursday 30 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Columbia Theatre, Berlin, Germany

Monday 3 – Ampere, Munich, Germany

Tuesday 4 – Gebaude 9, Cologne, Germany

Wednesday 5 – Grand Mix, Tourcoing, Germany

Thursday 6 – Trabendo, Paris, France