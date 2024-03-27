Alex G is in the studio with Halsey

Halsey appears to have revealed that she is working on new music in the studio alongside Alex G.

The singer posted a brief snippet of music to her social media platforms, depicting Alex G sitting at a production desk, with Halsey behind the camera saying, “Engineer Alex”.

Halsey has not released a full-length album since 2021’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, but she did recently tease a new era with a mysterious website, with eagle-eyed fans connecting details from ForMyLastTrick.com to the artist. The site is thought to contain a number of possible Easter eggs concerning the singer’s forthcoming fifth album.

Halsey shares a small snippet of a song for H5 with producer Alex G pic.twitter.com/bNNlSUIoT1 — Halsey_fanpageiichliwp (@halsey_fanpage) March 26, 2024

Halsey also recently updated fans on her health status, after a battle with endometriosis. The singer did not specify what kind of procedures she has had done, but she did show herself wearing pink and white pyjamas along with a pair of absorbency briefs peeking out over the waistband of their trousers.

“Back in diapers, but at least they have little bows,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, in January, Alex G announced he had signed a new record deal with RCA, after coming to an end with his relationship with Domino Records.

Alex G is also set to tour the US this summer, including a series of shows with Foo Fighters. Find any remaining tickets here.

Alex G’s summer 2024 dates are:

AUGUST:

06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA ~

07 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

09 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ~

11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *

12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ~

13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ~

15 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre ~

16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park *

17 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ~

18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *

20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ~

21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ~

~ = w/ julie

* = supporting Foo Fighters

Alex’s most recent full-length was 2022’s ‘God Save The Animals’. In a five-star review, NME called it a “fleeting yet thrilling glimpse at the most tender part of an artist who is hard to pin down but impossible to take your eyes off.”

NME also spoke with Alex G in support of that album, where he opened up about his “mysterious” reputation.

“I don’t feel like I’m that mysterious, I just don’t have a lot to say,” he said. “I say what I want to say with the music. It’s not like I’m hanging onto all this extra shit. I guess it’s a romanticised, ‘cool’ thing to be mysterious, so I’m down for that.” He lets out a laugh, before adding: “It’s a cool reputation to have, but I don’t give enough of a fuck to be actively mysterious.”