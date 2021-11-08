Alex G, The Drums, Dorian Electra and more to play Noise Pop 2022

San Francisco festival Noise Pop has unveiled its 2022 line-up, sporting the likes of Alex G and Dorian Electra as headliners.

Taking place across the entire city from Monday February 21 to Sunday 27 next year, other acts set to play the event include Guapdad 4000, Vegyn, Van Jess and LSDXOXO.

Additionally, The Drums will be playing their second album, 2011’s ‘Portamento’, in full, celebrating its 10th anniversary. Titus Andronicus will also be playing one of their formative albums in full, as they’re set to deliver 2010’s ‘The Monitor’ in its entirety.

While the line-up is already extensive, organisers have revealed that there are “tons of more exciting acts” yet to be announced. Check the event’s full ‘Phase One’ line-up below:

“This year’s festival is all about going back to our roots — celebrating local undercards alongside indie rock favorites while pushing the boundaries of traditional genre norms and creating some really special shows that fans would never expect, and hopefully never forget,” Noise Pop Industries President Stacy Horne said in a statement via Stereogum.

“Personally, it’s great to be back working with the Noise Pop team and I really look forward to reviving their beloved flagship festival after it was forced to take a year off in 2021.”

Earlier this year, Titus Andronicus suffered the loss of their founding keyboardist, Matt “Money” Miller, who passed away “suddenly and untimely”. He was 34 years old.