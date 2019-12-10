Alex Mann reflects on viral Dave guest rap: “I don’t want to only be remembered as Alex from Glasto”

Alex Mann, the boy who shot to fame after delivering a much-lauded impromptu guest verse during Dave’s Glastonbury 2019 set, has spoken about the experience in a new interview.

The 16-year-old from Somerset – who in the months since has been offered record deals, released his debut single, and landed a modelling job with BooHoo – said he now gets “recognised in the street all the time” which “makes it hard to just go about my normal life”.

He told The Guardian: “When I started college in September everyone knew who I was.

“I don’t want to only be remembered as Alex from Glasto – I know I’m lucky to have this platform but I want to do something important with it. I’m just not sure what yet.”

Mann became a viral sensation in June when he rapped AJ Tracey’s verse on Dave’s single ‘Thiago Silva’ during the London rapper’s set. The teenage fan was plucked from the crowd by Dave, who’d spotted him wearing a Thiago Silva football shirt and wailing his arms around.

“I can hardly remember any of it now, there was so much adrenaline going through me when I was on stage,” Mann said. “Dave is one of my top three rappers and as soon as he said he wanted someone from the crowd to come up and rap AJ Tracey’s verse, I got straight on my friend’s shoulders and was shouting for his attention.

“All I remember is Dave asking if I knew the words and then telling me to go for it. The reaction from the crowd at the end was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life, but then the security guard took me straight back down and I didn’t think much more of it,” he said.

Since then Mann has launched his own music career with this debut single ‘Ya Kno Bout That Bro?’ but for the time being has decided to focus on his education.

“I was just testing the waters there with that single,” he said. “It was a great opportunity, but I need to take some time out now and get on with my life like any other 16-year-old,” he said.

Dave, meanwhile, won the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize in September for his debut album ‘Psychodrama’.

Last month the star released a new drill song caller ‘Paper Cuts’.