Alex Turner and Julian Casablancas spotted together after Strokes gig in Paris

The show also saw Casablancas joke about The Strokes' new album

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner and Julian Casablancas were spotted together after a recent Strokes gig in Paris.

This weekend saw The Strokes headline Lollapalooza Paris 2019. At the aftershow party, one fan who goes under the Twitter name Basic Luna got a snap of the two frontmen hanging out together, claiming that Turner then hugged them after the photo was taken. Check out the picture below.

As part of their busy summer of festival shows, that included an all-star indie day at London’s All Points East back in May, The Strokes’ show in the French in capital saw them play a short-sharp 16 song set of only songs from their first three albums. Fans are still eagerly awaiting news on new music – especially after airing the song ‘The Adults Are Talking‘ earlier this year. No new tracks were played at their latest show, but according to Le Monde Casablancas told the crowd in French: “The new album? What gibberish!”

Turner has been very open and vocal about his love of The Strokes over the years, with Arctic Monkeys covering ‘Is This It’ live last year – as well as honouring them on ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ track ‘Star Treatment’ with the lyric: “I just wanted to be one of The Strokes, now look at the mess you’ve made me make”.

“I remember I used to play that first album [Is This It] in college all the time, when our band was first starting. Loads of people were into them, so loads of bands coming out sounded like them,” Turner told us in 2011. “I remember consciously trying not to sound like The Strokes, deliberately taking bits out of songs that sounded too much like them, but I still loved that album.”

Back in April, Arctic Monkeys played their last show together “until the next record“. Drummer Matt Helders has reassured fans that they won’t have to wait “another five years” until the next album like they did between ‘AM’ and ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

Asked if there would be a similar gap until the release of more new material, Helders replied: “I don’t think so. I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time. But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums.”

He added: “We’ll talk about what we’ll do next. There’s no real concrete plan at the moment. We’re all enjoying it a lot, we know we want to do some writing at some point but there’s nothing really. We haven’t really talked about it yet.

“I suppose when we’re back together on these last couple of tours we’ll start thinking about that. But yeah, there’s nothing actually planned yet.”

While Helders recently teamed up with Milburn frontman Joe Carnall for their new side-project Good Cop Bad Cop, he has also opened his own cafe in Sheffield and has been at work on a solo album.