AleXa, PIXY and Rolling Quartz to perform at Otakon 2022

K-pop acts AleXa, PIXY and Rolling Quartz have been announced as the latest additions to the line-up of Otakon 2022.

Earlier today (June 8), the annual anime convention announced that the K-pop acts will be performing at the event’s Friday Night K-Pop show. The concert is set to take place on July 29 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The Friday Night K-pop show is free of charge for registered Otakon attendees, but VIP and Reserved Seating passes for the shows are set to go on sale on June 10. VIP passes for Rolling Quartz, PIXY and AleXa are set to go on sale on 12noon, 1pm and 2pm respectively.

VIP passes for Rolling Quartz are priced at $80, while passes for PIXY and AleXa are priced at $100 and $120 respectively.

The #Otakon2022 Friday Night Kpop VIP Experience tickets go on sale Friday, June 10! Join @AleXa_ZB or @official_pixy for a special Kpop dance workshop, play party games with @Rolling_Quartz , or reserve concert seats.https://t.co/2HQf4Hre0Z *concert open to all attendees pic.twitter.com/4Hq3LDv2L1 — Otakon (@Otakon) June 8, 2022

VIP pass holders will get a special meet-and-greet session with AleXa, PIXY and Rolling Quartz, depending on the pass purchased. Pass holders for Rolling Quartz will also get an hour of party games with the band on Saturday (July 30), while pass holders for PIXY and AleXa will get to participate in dance workshops hosted by the two acts.

Reserved Seating passes for the show, meanwhile, are set to go on sale at 3 PM. According to Otakon’s website, Reserved Seating pass holders will be seated after VIP pass holders and before the general admission line. Pass holders will also get “first in line seating,” meaning they have the option to arrive before the concert and wait in a shorter line.

AleXa’s appearance at the event comes just a month after she became the first-ever winner of NBC’s inaugural American Song Contest, the reality TV competition, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, and based on the Eurovision Song Contest.