AleXa announces 2024 ‘sick of you’ US tour

Korean-American singer AleXa has announced her brand-new 2024 ‘sick of you’ US tour.

Today (January 11), AleXa announced six dates for “part one” of her upcoming 2024 ‘sick of you’ US tour, which will take place from late-March to mid-April 2024.

The K-pop idol will kick off her tour with a show on March 29 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in New York City, New York. In the same month, she’ll also play a show in Chicago, Illinois.

In April, AleXa will play concerts in the cities of Atlanta, Tulsa and Dallas. Thereafter, she’ll head to the west coast, wrapping up her tour with a show at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, California on April 7.

Ticketing details for AleXa’s 2024 ‘sick of you’ US tour have yet to be announced by organiser Studio Pav. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for AleXa’s 2024 ‘sick of you’ US tour are:

MARCH 2024

29: New York City, New York, Music Hall of Williamsburg

31: Chicago, Illinois, Distro Music Hall

APRIL 2024

02: Atlanta, Georgia, Masquerade Hell

04: Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cain’s Ballroom

05: Dallas, Texas

07: Los Angeles, California, Teragram Ballroom

In other touring news, KCON will expand to new countries and regions as CJ ENM announces the return of the annual K-pop festival in 2024. This year, the annual event will host shows in Hong Kong, Japan, Los Angeles, Europe and more.

Meanwhile, K-pop boyband TRENDZ have announced the Europe leg of their upcoming 2024 ‘NEW DAYZ’ world tour. It’ll feature 12 stops across 10 countries in March, including shows in London, Berlin, Paris and more.

Elsewhere, the artists performing at Krazy Super Concert 2024 in Los Angeles have been announced, featuring the likes of aespa, (G)I-DLE and more. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming concert.