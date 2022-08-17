NewsMusic News

AleXa announces final list of dates and venues for her first US tour

Tickets are set to go on sale next week

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
AleXa. Credit: ZB Label

Korean-American singer AleXa has announced the venues for her upcoming concert tour of the United States.

Earlier today (August 17), events production company Studio PAV released the final list of dates and venues for the vocalist’s first headlining tour of the country. Earlier this month, AleXa herself had shared a list of dates and cities but without specifying venues.

AleXa is set to kick off her tour in New Jersey, before holding performances in Puerto Rico, Georgia, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas and California all throughout October. Dates and venues for her tour are as follows:

October 2022
18 (Tuesday) – Jersey, White Eagle Hall
20 (Thursday) – San Juan, Teatro Francisco Arriví
22 (Saturday) – Atlanta, Ferst Center of the Arts
23 (Sunday) – Chicago, Avondale Music Hall
25 (Tuesday) – Oklahoma, Tower Theater
27 (Thursday) – Houston, Hobby Center
28 (Friday) – San Francisco, Marine’s Memorial Theater
30 (Sunday) – Los Angeles, Avalon Hollywood

Tickets are set to go on sale on August 26, at 2PM local time. More info will be available here. VIP tickets are priced at $129, and include a signed poster, a VIP badge and first entry to the concert venues. T2 tickets (priced at $79) give fans entry to the venue after VIP ticket holders while T3 tickets (priced at $39) give fans entry to the venue after T2 holders.

A separate meet and greet package available for $89 includes access to soundcheck, a Q&A session and a group photo with AleXa. Admission to the concert proper, however, is not included in the package.

AleXa’s solo tour of the United States comes several months after she won NBC’s inaugural American Song Contest. The reality TV competition, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, was based on the Eurovision Song Contest.

