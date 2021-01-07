Alexi Laiho’s widow thanks fans for support after his death: “Thank you for your beautiful energy”

The widow of Alexi Laiho has thanked fans for their support in the wake of the Children of Bodom frontman’s passing, saying she is “completely broken” by his death.

The acclaimed guitarist’s passing was confirmed with “great sadness” on Monday (January 4) by the supergroup Bodom After Midnight, who Laiho formed with his former bandmate Daniel Freyberg last year after Children of Bodom announced their dissolution in 2019.

A subsequent statement from his former bandmates said Laiho had suffered from “long-term health issues” during his final years.

Paying tribute on Instagram, Kelli Wright-Laiho wrote: “Thank you all so much for your beautiful energy and support. I’m taking time out to grieve our enormous loss with our immediate Finnish and Australian family.

“Understandably, as you are, we’re completely broken but wanted you to know, We love and appreciate you all so much.”

Leading tributes at the time of his death, Laiho’s sister said: “We are all absolutely shocked and devastated. We ask for privacy and understanding during these hard times. My little brother’s funeral will take place privately.”

Laiho was considered to be one of metal’s most acclaimed guitarists, with a 2016 public poll by Total Guitar declaring him as the genre’s greatest player of all time.

His cause of death is yet to be announced.