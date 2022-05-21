Alexisonfire dig deep on heartfelt new single ‘Sans Soleil’

Alexisonfire have released the second single from their upcoming comeback album – listen to ‘Sans Soleil’ below.

The Canadian post-hardcore band’s latest track follows ‘Sweet Dreams Of Otherness’, the lead single from ‘Otherness’, their first full-length project since ‘Old Crows/Young Cardinals’ in 2009.

Tapping into some deeply heartfelt lyrics, penned by Alexisonfire guitarist/Gallows frontman Wade MacNeil, ‘Sans Soleil’ explores topics including love, hope, self-deprecation and the support of others during dark times.

“It’s easier to love someone else/ Than it is to be kind to yourself/ What’s harder is to let someone in/ You loved me when I couldn’t love myself/ I couldn’t love myself,” Dallas Green sings on the song’s second verse.

Frontman George Pettit said of the track: “Wade came in with the lyrics for this song around the same time he had been working on the Dooms Children record and I feel like it shows. The Dooms Children album touched on a lot of things extremely personal to Wade and this song is definitely in that vein.”

MacNeil added: “This song is about hanging onto hope during the heaviest times. Healing and letting go. Dreaming of a future where all this hurt is behind you.”

Check out ‘Sans Soleil’ below:

Alexisonfire self-produced ‘Otherness’ in roughly a week, having written the material at the Dine Alone Records clubhouse. They aimed to keep the creative process a “family affair” this time around, opting to work with collaborators who’ve been with them for years.

“The biggest difference is the space we are all in. We were all really thrilled to make a record, and it was such a respite from what was going on in the world. It felt like life could be beautiful,” MacNeil said. “We were supportive of one another. Everyone was in such a good mood. It was such a treat to be able to do it again.”

Pettit, meanwhile, said Alexisonfire decided to return with new music as they “didn’t want to be a nostalgia act”.

“The only reason to come back is if we feel we still have something to say,” he continued. “We spent so much time on the road thinking that if we stopped, people would lose interest.

“But when we went away, it only got bigger. We all carved new paths for ourselves, so coming back to Alexisonfire is a purely enjoyable creative venture. Something special happens when we get in a room together.”

‘Otherness’ is released June 24 via Dine Alone Records – pre-order the album here. There will also be a vinyl version with a Gatefold jacket and printed inner sleeves which you can pre-order here.

Alexisonfire will headline Slam Dunk Festival 2022 on June 3 (Temple Newsam, Leeds) and June 4 (Hatfield Park, Hatfield). You can find more information here.