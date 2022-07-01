Alfie Templeman announces biggest UK tour to date

Alfie Templeman has announced a new UK headline tour, which is set to kick off in October this year.

Templeman’s tour will begin in Edinburgh at La Belle Angele on October 17, concluding with a huge show at new central London venue HERE at Outernet on October 31.

The tour includes stops in Liverpool, Bristol, Cardiff and Southampton – see the full list of dates below. Tickets can be found here.

Templeman’s debut album ‘Mellow Moon’ arrived in May. In a four star review, NME said: “The album carefully twists and turns through Templeman’s headspace as he searches for answers to an escape from the doldrums of modern life, flickering between loss (‘Do It’) and reassurance (the buoyant, mood-lifting ‘Colour Me Blue’).

“Even beneath ‘Candyfloss’, a song that sounds so bright and beachy that sun practically glints off its interlocking keys, there’s a restlessness, and a sense that the feeling of hope he’s describing might only last for a fleeting moment.”

I’m over the 🌝 to announce we’re heading back out on tour to say thank you for the album love, gonna be playing old songs, new songs and all sorts of other bits and pieces. Tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/3pGO6K2ztX pic.twitter.com/lgXXYDlkCX — Alfie (@alfietempleman) July 1, 2022

Earlier this year, Templeman completed his first ever UK headline tour, with sold-out dates in Manchester, Bristol and Brighton. Last month, he embarked on his first-ever run of Australian headline shows.

Templeman is about to wrap up a run of shows across the UK, with festival slots at Glasgow’s TRNSMT, Derbyshire’s Y Not Festival and London’s Community Festival still to come.

In May, he covered Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, from Styles’ recently released third LP ‘Harry’s House’.

“What an honour to do this, especially a Harry track,” Alfie wrote in a YouTube comment. “Thank you for having me. Super scary doing something like live lounge but also such an incredible and exciting experience – you kinda leave your body and hope for the best.”