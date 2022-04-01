Alfie Templeman announces debut Australian tour, shares new single

Alfie Templeman has announced he’ll be embarking on his first-ever run of Australian headline shows, set to take place in June this year.

He’ll be making two headline appearances, on June 14 in Sydney and June 16 in Melbourne, while also supporting The Wombats on their Australian arena tour that same month. Tickets for both dates go on sale April 6, and will be available to purchase here.

Templeman has also shared a new single, ‘Leaving Today’, lifted from his forthcoming debut album. The cut was co-produced by Jungle‘s Tom McFarland, and blossoms with slinky percussion, smooth guitars and a chorus of backing vocals, with Templeman himself adding layers of cello. Listen to it below:

“Leaving Today was written about what it would be like to go on tour again after so long,” he explained in a press statement. “Getting far away from home and sitting in that van for hours thinking about all the small things you never realised you missed so much.

“It’s the first song I’ve played Cello on, I tried to layer up multiple different parts as if it was a mini orchestra of terrible cello players! Tom was super encouraging with the Cello stuff, and he added some really gorgeous production, all the oohs you hear at the start are him.”

It’s the latest taste of his forthcoming album ‘Mellow Moon’, set to arrive on May 27. It’ll also comprise previously released cuts ‘Broken’ and ‘3D Feelings’, the latter of which was produced by Will Bloomfield and The Vaccines‘ frontman Justin Young.

Templeman is about to wrap up a run of shows across the UK and Europe, with festival slots at Brighton’s Great Escape, London’s Community Festival and Big Feastival still to come.