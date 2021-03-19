Alfie Templeman announces UK and Ireland tour dates for spring 2022

Alfie Templeman has announced a UK and Ireland tour for spring 2022, which includes his biggest headline show to date.

The news of the tour, which will see Templeman travelling up and down the UK next year as well as to Dublin, follows on from the recent announcement of the 18-year-old artist’s mini-album ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’, which is set for release on May 7 this year.

Templeman’s 2022 tour plans, which includes his biggest headline show to date at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, also come after he was forced to axe a number of gigs back in January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a real bummer having to cancel so many sold-out shows last year and the start of this year but now things are looking more hopeful and positive I’m extremely excited to announce that we’re playing our biggest shows yet in the spring of 2022,” he said in a message to fans today (March 19).

“It’s going to be really magical being together and celebrating with music, so grab a ticket and I’ll see you at a show!”

You can see details of Alfie Templeman’s 2022 UK and Ireland tour below.

March 2022

2 – The Cluny, Newcastle

3 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

4 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

5 – Gorilla, Manchester

8 – Leadmill, Sheffield

9 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

10 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

11 – Thekla, Bristol

12 – Patterns, Brighton

16 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

18 – The Academy, Dublin

Fans who bought tickets for Templeman’s cancelled spring 2021 tour, as well as those who have pre-ordered Templeman’s new mini-album from his online store, will be able to access pre-sale tickets for the 2022 dates next Wednesday (March 24). General sale tickets will follow at 9am on March 26.

‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ is set to be Templeman’s “final and most substantial body of work before recording starts on his debut album proper”, according to a press release.

Speaking about the mini-album, Templeman said in a statement: “I wanted to make a refined and focused pop record – something more widescreen than an EP but more concise than a full-length album – with a feel somewhere between Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ and Tame Impala’s ‘Currents’.

“In making ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ I realised that I needed to slow down a little and work on things carefully,” he added. “The songs took anywhere from one day to 4 months to 2 years to finish for this record, but I made sure each one was perfect and I’ve never been more proud of how they all came out.”

Templeman is set to play at the Gloucester festival Barn at the Farm, which is scheduled to take place in July.