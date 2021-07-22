Alfie Templeman cancels Latitude and Tramlines slots after contracting COVID

Alfie Templeman has cancelled his performances at this weekend’s Latitude and Tramlines festivals after testing positive for COVID-19.

The pair of festivals are taking place this weekend as part of the latest stage of the government’s Events Research Programme (ERP).

“Gutted to announce that unfortunately I’m no longer able to play Tramlines or Latitude this week as I’ve recently contracted COVID,” Templeman wrote on Twitter.

“I’m currently recovering in isolation dreaming about the rest of the wonderful gigs that we have in store for you this year!”

Also pulling out of this weekend’s Latitude are Fontaines D.C., who told fans that during routine testing, a band member tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, meaning the band and crew are now self-isolating.

Headlining Latitude this weekend are The Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club and Wolf Alice, while Sheffield-based Tramlines will see The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass top the bill, the latter of which replaced Richard Ashcroft as headliners after Ashcroft announced that he would be pulling out of his headline performance at the event due to its status as a test event as part of the government’s Events Research Programme.

“I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn’t be playing concerts with restrictions,” Ashcroft said in a statement.

Data from the first stage of the ERP was published recently and confirmed that just 28 people who attended pilot events researching the impact of large-scale gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, full capacity gigs returned to England on Monday (July 19) as the country removed all legal limits on large gatherings. Dubbed ‘freedom day’ in the country, fans returned to nightclubs on the stroke of midnight as the government’s unlocking plan reached the fourth and final stage of its route out of lockdown.