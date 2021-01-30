Alfie Templeman cancels upcoming headline tour due to coronavirus

Alfie Templeman has cancelled his upcoming headline tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rising Bedfordshire musician was set to hit the road this coming spring for his first-ever tour which included stops in Leeds, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and London. However, he has now been forced to cancel the dates.

“I’m VERY sad to say we’re having to cancel the upcoming UK tour for April/May,” Templeman said in a statement on social media. “I’m desperate to see you all and play live and I really didn’t want to give up on these dates, so I’ve been hanging on in the hope that things might improve in time for these shows, but sadly it’s looking impossible.”

Advertisement

He went on to say that he is “definitely” going to plan another tour as soon as it is safe to do so. “So please keep your eyes peeled as I’ll make sure the people who bought tickets already will be the first people who get access to tickets for the new dates.

some sad news to announce today. lots of love, stay safe and see you soon x pic.twitter.com/XEwOL7mLZL — alfie templeman (@alfietempleman) January 28, 2021

“Your love and support for me and my music during this time is so much appreciated – can’t wait to see you at a gig when we get it all figured out!”

Templeman added that he has some “other good news” on the way “so watch this space”.

Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase.

Advertisement

Last week, Everything Everything also announced that they’ve had to postpone their spring tour due to the pandemic.

The band were set to hit the road this coming March and April to support the release of their new album ‘Re-Animator’, which arrived back in September. However, they’ve been forced to push the dates back.