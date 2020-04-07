Listen to Alfie Templeman’s summer-ready new song, ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’

Alfie Templeman has shared a new track called ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ – you can listen to it below.

Co-written by The Vaccines‘ Justin Young, the single marks the Bedfordshire 17-year-old’s first new music since last year’s ‘Don’t Go Wasting Time’ and ‘Sunday Morning Cereal’ EPs. ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Jack Saunders’ Hottest Record In The World earlier this evening (April 7). Advertisement Opening with a bright electric guitar line, the summer-ready single begins with the lines: “Always acting strange when I’m ’round you, going ’round you/ Thinking it’s time to go, I don’t know though/ Do you know?“.

“‘Happiness…’ is the most colourful sugary disco-pop song I’ve put out so far,” said Templeman of the track. “It came about so easily one day in the studio with Justin from The Vaccines and his right-hand man Will and by the end of the day we knew we had something special on our hands.”

Referring to the current coronavirus crisis, the musician added: “It’s a tough time for everyone right now so hope this brings a little happiness into people’s lives!”

Speaking to Jack Saunders upon its first play, Templeman described the song as “amazingly funky” and revealed it was written during the summer of 2019. “It was summertime so we wanted to write something that was a bit of a banger, basically,” he said.

The Vaccines, meanwhile, have shared an unreleased demo of a song called ‘I Never Go Out On Fridays’. Justin Young and co. said the track had “recently taken on a whole new meaning” due to the COVID-19-enforced lockdown.