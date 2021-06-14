Alfie Templeman opens up on mental health: “I finally got the help I needed”

Alfie Templeman has opened up about his mental health, saying he was recently diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Writing on Twitter, the 18-year-old singer said he is currently getting help and encouraged fans to do the same if they are experiencing similar issues with their mental health.

“The last few months I got diagnosed w depression and anxiety & I finally got the help I needed,” Templeman said.

“I just wanted to say thank you to every one of you who helped me go and speak to someone. If you too are/have been suffering please talk to someone. I promise it helps.”

The singer has previously discussed mental health through his music, such as on the 2020 track ‘My Best Friend’, featuring Jess Eastwood of Coach Party.

Templeman released his debut mini-album, ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’, earlier this year. NME gave the record four stars upon its release, praising it as “a bold display of self-confidence”.

“On this mini-album, Templeman’s far-flung influences are brought together more fluently than before. And more importantly, he appears in the throws of continual creative reinventions; he has every reason to be feeling pretty confident with himself.”

For help and advice on mental health: