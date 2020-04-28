Alfie Templeman has announced the release date of his forthcoming EP, ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’, and shared a new single in the meantime titled ‘My Best Friend’, featuring Jess Eastwood of Coach Party.

Templeman has revealed ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ will be released on July 15 through Chess Club. The latest release from the 17-year-old producer is a follow-up to to the forthcoming EP’s title track, which was shared earlier this month and co-written by The Vaccines‘ Justin Young.

Stream ‘My Best Friend’ below:

‘My Best Friend’ might not be what you’d expect it to be about.

“It’s about depression and sadness being the only thing that’s always there for you, as if it’s the only thing that really sticks around and lurks behind everything you do,” Templeton said in a statement. “It’s as if these feelings are the closest thing to you, like your best friend.”

The track features Coach Party’s Jess Eastwood, who said she instantly related to the song’s meaning and lyrics.

“Let’s be real, we all get sad, it never does leave permanently, so making a song about it and taking a different look on it is a really cool move, not to mention it’s a shit hot tune,” she said.

“I feel incredibly lucky to feature on it as Alfie will defo have a legends slot at Glasto in 30 years,” Eastwood said.

‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ follows Templeman’s 2019 EP ‘Don’t Go Wasting Time’, which NME gave four out of five stars, saying the producer has “crafted a timeless, carefree record that puts the relatability back into pop”.