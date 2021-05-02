Alfie Templeman teams up with April on new track ‘One More Day’

Alfie Templeman has teamed up with Irish songwriter April on a new track – listen to ‘One More Day’ below.

The song appears on Templeman’s imminent mini-album ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’, which comes out next week (May 7) via Chess Club.

“‘One More Day’ is the most subtle song on the record,” Templeman said in a statement. “I wanted to make something that sounded like the soundtrack to a sunset.

“April made the song that extra bit special, her verse and harmonies really complimented the track and helps you to see its context really clearly.”

April added: “I love Alfie’s music so when he said he had a song for me to feature on I was so excited – I was instantly hooked. It’s very chilled, very late night moody drive vibes, I hope you love it as much as I do!”

Listen to the track below.

Speaking about the mini-album, Templeman added: “I wanted to make a refined and focused pop record – something more widescreen than an EP but more concise than a full-length album -with a feel somewhere between Fleetwood Mac‘s Rumours and Tame Impala‘s Currents.

“In making Forever Isn’t Long Enough I realised that I needed to slow down a little and work on things carefully. The songs took anywhere from one day to 4 months to 2 years to finish for this record, but I made sure each one was perfect and I’ve never been more proud of how they all came out.”

On the back of the new mini-album, Templeman is set to head out on a UK and Irish headline tour in spring 2022.

Templeman’s 2022 tour plans, which includes his biggest headline show to date at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, also come after he was forced to axe a number of gigs back in January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

April, meanwhile, released a new EP called ‘Luna’ last October, which NME called “stirring musings on the what-ifs of life and love suited for these uncertain times” in a four-star review.