Alfie Templeman announces first-ever UK headline tour for 2021

Alfie Templeman has announced details of his 2021 ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ UK tour.

The rising Bedfordshire musician follows his July-released EP ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ and his new single ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ with the tour news.

The ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ tour will be Templeman’s first ever headline tour, and will kick off in Leeds on April 22, 2021. The run concludes with a date at London’s Camden Assembly on May 4, 2021.

You can see the itinerary of Templeman’s ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ UK tour below.

April 2021

22 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

25 – Rough Trade, Bristol

26 – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

28 – Night & Day, Manchester

29 – The Bodega, Nottingham

May 2021

4 – Camden Assembly, London

Tickets for Templeman’s headline tour go on general sale on Friday (October 9), with a presale for fans who are signed up to his mailing list set to begin on Wednesday (October 7).

To celebrate the tour announcement, Templeman has also announced a brand new cassette-only release, ‘Bouquet Beats’. The tape will feature some of Templeman’s most popular tracks alongside the never-before-heard song ‘Try Again’.

The cassette will be available in very limited numbers to fans who buy tickets for the shows from his online store.

Back in August, Templeman and Circa Waves’ Kieran Shudall spoke to NME about their team-up for the song ‘Lemonade’.

“I have been bowled over by his talent, and the new stuff he’s releasing now,” Shudall said in praise of Templeman. “He plays loads of instruments and produces his own music. I thought, ‘This lad’s fucking incredible’.

“I was chatting away to him anyway, and asked if he fancied singing on the song. He happened to like Circa Waves anyway, so said yes, and it all happened very quickly from there. I love having Alfie on the song, and it makes me listen to it in a different way, because I’m not listening for mistakes in my own voice – I can actually just enjoy it.”