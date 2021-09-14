Alice Cooper and The Cult announce huge co-headlining 2022 UK arena tour

Alice Cooper and The Cult have announced details of a co-headlining UK arena tour that’s set to take place next summer.

The two acts will hit the road in late May and early June next year for six arena shows.

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Alice Cooper

The tour is set to begin on May 23 with a show at the Swansea Arena, before the band play at The O2 in London two days later.

Dates in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham follow before the tour wraps up in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on June 1.

Tickets for the tour are available

MAY 2022

23 – Swansea, Arena

25 – London, The O2

27 – Manchester, AO Arena

28 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

30 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

JUNE 2022

1 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

In other news, Alice Cooper recently endorsed a new colouring book centred around his career, titled Welcome 2 My Nightmare.

Welcome 2 My Nightmare is the latest instalment in a string of books made by Rock N Roll Colouring, with each one celebrating the art of a different act.

They released their first instalments, themed around Judas Priest and Motörhead respectively, late last year. The company followed that up with the release of Thin Lizzy and Megadeth-themed books in April of this year.

Alice Cooper dropped his latest album ‘Detroit Stories’ back in February of this year. Speaking of the album’s theme at the time of its announcement, Cooper said, “Detroit was the epicentre for angry hard rock.

“After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image-wise) Detroit was the only place that recognised the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound.”

