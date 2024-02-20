Alice Cooper announces autumn 2024 UK tour

Alice Cooper has announced an autumn UK tour for later this year – find all the details below.

The American rock artist will be heading to the UK for a six-date run of his ‘Too Close For Comfort’ tour, kicking off at Glasgow’s OVO Arena on October 14, followed by shows in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and London.

The tour will conclude with two consecutive nights at London’s Eventim Apollo on October 20 and 21.

Primal Scream will join as special guest at all locations except London, alongside The Meffs at all shows. Sex Pistols guitarist and songwriter Glen Matlock will join as special guest at the London dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 23) at 10am GMT from here. Pre-sales also start from this Wednesday (February 21) at 10am GMT.

The tour follows the release of Cooper’s August 2023 album ‘Road’.

“For ‘Road’, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” said Alice in a press statement. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

A press statement reveals that the tour is set to bring fans “closer than ever to Alice”, with giant video screens blending the live action with pre-recorded scenes.

Attendees can expect to hear classics like ‘Under My Wheels’, ‘I’m Eighteen’, ‘School’s Out’, ‘Poison’, ‘Billion Dollar Babies’ and ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’.

Alice Cooper’s 2024 ‘Too Close For Comfort’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

14 – Glasgow, Ovo Arena

16 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

17 – Manchester, AO Arena

18 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 – London, Eventim Apollo

21 – London, Eventim Apollo

Earlier this month, Cooper launched a new radio show called Alice’s Attic.