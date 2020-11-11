Alice Cooper announces new album ‘Detroit Stories’ and teases first track

Alice Cooper has announced his 21st solo album ‘Detroit Stories’, which will see the shock-rock icon heading back to his early roots.

Cooper, who was born in Detroit, says the album will explore how the city helped to popularise “angry hard rock” in the US.

It will feature a number of veteran musicians from the scene, including MC5’s Wayne Kramer, Detroit Wheels drummer Johnny ‘Bee’ Badanjek and bassist Paul Randolph.

“Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield,” said Cooper. “San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground.

“But Detroit was the epicentre for angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image-wise) Detroit was the only place that recognised the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound.

“Detroit seemed to be a haven for the outcasts,” he added. “When they found out I was born in East Detroit… we were home.”

The first song from the album, a cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Rock and Roll’, will arrive on Friday (November 13). Despite the band’s New York connections, it was written in Detroit by Lou Reed and recorded in the city.

Producer Bob Ezrin added: “We recorded with Wayne Kramer, Johnny ‘Bee’ Badanjek, Paul Randolph, as well as the Motor City Horns and other local musicians.

“We had musical ideas and encouragement from John Varvatos, the support of the folks at Shinola, and we recorded at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak.

“This was Made In Detroit for Detroit by Detroit denizens!”

You can check out the tracklist below.

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll

2. Go Man Go (Album Version)

3. Our Love Will Change The World

4. Social Debris

5. $1000 High Heel Shoes

6. Hail Mary

7. Detroit City 2021 (Album Version)

8. Drunk And In Love

9. Independence Dave

10. I Hate You

11. Wonderful World

12. Sister Anne (Album Version)

13. Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)

14. Shut Up And Rock

15. East Side Story (Album Version)

Last month, Cooper debuted his own Halloween-themed party game.