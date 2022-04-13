Alice Cooper announces North American tour this September

Alice Cooper has announced a month-long fall 2022 North American tour starting this September in support of his most recent album, ‘Detroit Stories’.

The rocker, who is currently finishing up the spring leg of his North American tour before he tours Europe from late May to early July, announced the fall series of tour stops on his social media yesterday (April 12). Tickets for the Detroit Muscle Tour go on sale this Friday (April 15) 10am local time via Ticketmaster except for select festival tour dates.

No opener has been announced for the fall tour dates, though Cooper will be joined by Buckcherry on his two New York tour dates in September.

Cooper will also make stops at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia, on September 9 alongside In Flames, Lamb of God and others, and at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on September 24 with Rob Zombie and KISS as part of the tour.

Cooper recently revealed back in January that he is currently working on both his 29th and 30th studio albums simultaneously – less than a year after releasing his 28th.

“One is… totally written, and we’ll be doing bed tracks for that one pretty soon. The other one is just a touch in the future, but that’s being written right now too,” Cooper told presenter and historian Eddie Trunk on his Sirius XM radio show Trunk Nation, describing his new material as “really [being] hard rock”.

The news of two new albums comes just under a year from the release of Cooper’s most recent studio album, ‘Detroit Stories’, in February 2021. The album was in the running to be the Number One album in the UK the week of its release, but lost out to Architects‘ ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’.

The Nightmare Continues… New Fall Tour Dates Announced. VIP pre-sale tomorrow at 10a with tickets on sale this Friday, April 15 10a at https://t.co/ofOlQNPMP9 pic.twitter.com/7X1Dh36ewH — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) April 11, 2022

Alice Cooper’s fall 2022 Detroit Muscle Tour dates are:

September

Wednesday 7 — Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

Friday 9 — Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Alton, VA

Sunday 11 — The Colosseum at Caesar’s, Windsor, ON

Tuesday 13 — Shea’s Buffalo, Buffalo, NY (w/ Buckcherry)

Wednesday 14 — Visions Arena, Binghamton, NY (w/ Buckcherry)

Friday 16 — The Palace Theater, Albany

Saturday 17 — Tropicana Casino & Resort, Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday 18 — Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, CT

Tuesday 20 — Emens Auditorium, Muncie, IN

Wednesday 21 — DeVos Hall, Grand Rapids, MI

Thursday 22 — The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond, IN

Saturday 24 — Louder than Life Festival, Louisville, KY

Sunday 25 — Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, TN

Tuesday 27 — Orpheum Theater, Memphis, TN

Wednesday 28 — Stifel Theatre, St.Louis, MO

Friday 30 — Paramount Theater, Cedar Rapids, IA

October

Saturday 1 — Bank of Springfield Center, Springfield, IL

Tuesday 4 — Budweiser Event Center, Loveland, CO

Thursday 6 — Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, AZ

Saturday 8 — TBA, Las Vegas, NV