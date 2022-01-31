Alice Cooper at work on two new albums that are “pure rock and roll”

Alice Cooper has revealed he is working on both his 29th and 30th studio albums simultaneously – less than a year after releasing his 28th.

In an interview on presenter and historian Eddie Trunk’s Sirius XM radio show Trunk Nation, as reported on via Blabbermouth, Cooper gave some more information on his current recording plans and what to expect from the forthcoming releases.

“I’m working on two albums right now,” he confirmed.

“One is… totally written, and we’ll be doing bed tracks for that one pretty soon. The other one is just a touch in the future, but that’s being written right now too.”

Cooper also confirmed the sound of the two albums, which are both being overseen by producer Bob Ezrin.

“They’re two entirely different kinds of albums, but they’re Alice Cooper, pure rock’n’roll albums,” he said.

“The two albums will really be hard rock albums.”

The news of these new albums from Cooper – one of which is expected for release this year – comes just under a year on from the release of Cooper’s most recent studio album, ‘Detroit Stories’, in February 2021. The album was in the running to be the Number One album in the UK the week of its release, but lost out to Architects‘ ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’.

Cooper is scheduled to undertake a co-headlining UK arena tour with The Cult and a run of US dates later this year, as well as appearing at Graspop Metal Meeting and the Monsters Of Rock cruise.