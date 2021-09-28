Alice Cooper leads new additions for Graspop Metal Meeting 2022

Graspop Metal Meeting has added more acts for its 2022 edition, including Alice Cooper and Avenged Sevenfold – see the full line-up below.

The Belgium metal festival will return next year between June 16-19, with Iron Maiden (16), Judas Preist (18) and Aerosmith (19) previously announced as headliners.

Revealing 117 new names for their “25th XL edition” of Graspop Metal Meeting, organisers recently confirmed that Avenged Sevenfold would also be topping the bill on Friday, June 17.

Additionally, the likes of Deftones, Bullet For My Valentine, Faith No More, Code Orange, Whitesnake, Europe, Beartooth, Myles Kennedy And Company and As Everything Unfolds joined GMM ’22.

The new additions bring the total acts booked for 2022 to 121, with 130 expected to perform in total. You can see the full line-up so far in the tweet below – further information can be found here.

Tickets purchased for the cancelled 2021 edition of Graspop Metal Meeting can be rolled over to next year. All remaining passes are due to go on sale here on November 2.

Upon cancelling this summer’s event due to COVID-19, organisers explained that “the safety of visitors, crew and artists is always our primary concern”.

“And we look forward to bringing GMM back better and stronger than ever in 2022!” an official statement continued. “We will do our utmost to roll over as many bands as possible from the GMM2021 line-up to our 2022 edition. The full line-up will be announced at a later time.”

Meanwhile, Graspop Metal Meeting headliner Alice Cooper recently announced a co-headlining UK arena tour with The Cult. The two acts are scheduled to hit the road in May next year.