Alice Cooper has released a stirring new single ‘Don’t Give Up’ in a bid to “keep our heads up” during the ongoing coronavirus crisis — check out the video for the song below.

Currently working on his new album from home while in lockdown, Cooper devised ‘Don’t Give Up’ as a means to talk directly to his fans during the pandemic.

“It’s a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together,” Cooper said in a statement about the Bob Ezrin-produced track. “And whatever you do – Don’t Give Up!”

A video for ‘Don’t Give Up’ has been released today (May 15), and features contributions from the 20,000 fan submissions that were sent in in response to Cooper’s request for his fans to get involved in the project.

People can be seen in the clip displaying signs and messages of unity by using words from the lyrics, as well as playing along to the song.

‘Don’t Give Up”s digital release today has been accompanied by the news that a strictly limited 7-inch vinyl single of the song will be released on August 14. You can pre-order the vinyl here.

