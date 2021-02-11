Alice Cooper has received the Covid-19 vaccination alongside his wife, Sheryl, at an immunisation facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a short video filmed after receiving the jab, the shock-rock icon also revealed that he and his wife previously battled coronavirus – but stressed the importance of getting vaccinated against it.

“We already had Covid but we’re getting vaccinated anyway,” Cooper says in the brief clip, per AZCentral.

Advertisement

“Everyone out here has been really nice and you don’t feel like you’re in danger of anything. So come on out. If you haven’t been vaccinated, come on out.”

Sheryl, meanwhile, said the jab was “painless”.

The Coopers received their jabs at an immunisation centre set up by Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organisation that brings together military veterans with first responders to provide assistance in times of need.

“It was great,” said Rich Mogull, Team Rubicon’s Phoenix Communications Coordinator.

“The Coopers showed up and none of these volunteers knew they were going to be there. They got autographs and got to talk to Alice and his wife.”

Advertisement

In the video, Cooper jokes that Team Rubicon are a great band, adding: “I have all their albums. They’re really one of the best bands I’ve ever heard ever.”

Cooper is the latest high-profile figure to endorse the vaccine after both Elton John and Michael Caine starred in a new light-hearted NHS video this week to help increase uptake of the immunisation.

In the 90-second clip, the music and screen icons team up to reassure the public that the vaccines are perfectly safe, while providing a comedy edge – with Elton pretending to audition for a part to promote the vaccination.

Caine, 87, and John, 73, have both had the vaccine.

Lord Of The Rings legend Ian McKellen, who is 81, was among the first high-profile faces to receive the jab in December last year.

Cooper recently shared his new single ‘Social Debris’ for free for 24 hours in honour of his birthday.

He turned 73 last week ahead of releasing his latest album ‘Detroit Stories’ later this month.

The album will be released via earMUSIC on February 26 and features a cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Rock & Roll’ and new song ‘Our Love Will Change The World’, amongst other tracks. Cooper recently called the latter “one of the oddest songs I’ve ever done”.