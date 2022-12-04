Alice Cooper holds annual Christmas pudding fundraiser concert

Alice Cooper has held his annual Christmas pudding charity fundraiser concert over the weekend.

The concert, now in its 20th year, was held in Arizona on Saturday night (December 3) and took place at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix.

Cooper was joined on stage at the event by Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Wayne Nelson, and Wally Palmar, as well as his own family.

Ahead of the concert, Cooper said: “We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Rock Teen Centers.

“We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!”

Reports suggest that the event raised over $1million (£816,000) to benefit Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in the US. Solid Rock provide “a landing place for all teens…[a] local sanctuary…provided to support an exciting and creative journey for teens,” according to their website.

You can see some reaction and images from the evening here:

Had a great time last night at Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding, an annual show he puts on here benefiting a local arts program for kids and teens. Also got to see Rob Zombie, The Gin Blossoms, and a few other groups. — Justin Yarbrough (@FatElvis04) December 4, 2022

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp will head out on a European tour next summer with his band Hollywood Vampires, which features Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen.

The rock supergroup, which formed in 2012, were due to play a UK and European tour in 2021 but were forced to cancel due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

You can see the full list of dates here:

JUNE 2023

20 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

21 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

24 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

27 – Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

28 – Citadel Music Festival, Berlin, Germany

30 – Summer in the City, Mainz, Germany

Tickets go on sale on Monday (June 27) at 11am CET. More information and tickets can be found here.