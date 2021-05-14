Alice Cooper is selling his rare Andy Warhol painting

Alice Cooper is set to sell his rare Andy Warhol painting at auction later this year.

The painting will sell at the 2021 Fall Larsen Art Auction at the Larsen Gallery in Scottsdale, Arizona in October.

Cooper has discussed how he re-discovered the painting, which is expected to fetch between $2-4million at the auction, saying: “This silkscreen was given to me during some crazy years and I had completely forgotten I even owned it.”

The painting, which was created as part of Warhol’s ‘Death And Disaster’ series between 1964-65, is named Little Electric Chair, and is based on a 1950s photo of the death chamber at the Sing Sing prison in Ossining, ‎New York.

Explaining how he found his painting, he said: “One day a few years ago, I was talking to Dennis Hopper who said he was selling a couple of his Warhols. I said, ‘Wait a minute I think I have a Warhol somewhere.’

“So I went digging around and found it and it was in perfect condition. I mean it was sort of in a time capsule, which I think Andy would have loved because he loved doing the time capsule as an art piece in and of itself.”

He continued: “So there it was, it had lived by itself for many years. We took it out and had it looked at with the intention of displaying it but then I just decided it was time to move on, time to release it to the world. I figured I’d had it for all this time and had almost forgotten about it — let’s let someone else really enjoy it.”

Meanwhile, Cooper recently spoke about the effects of contracting coronavirus at the end of 2020.

“All it really did with me was it knocked me out,” Cooper told Good Day Rochester in a new interview. “For three weeks, I felt like I went 12 rounds with [boxing legend] Roberto Duran; I was just beat up.”

A new lullaby album of Alice Cooper songs for infants was also released last month. The album was released in partnership with Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star, the company which creates “beautiful lullaby versions of your favourite artists”, via Roma Music Group.