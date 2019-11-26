Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry’s Hollywood Vampires supergroup to tour UK next year

They arrive next September

Rock supergroup the Hollywood Vampires are coming to the UK next year for an autumn tour. They have also released a new, video for lates single ‘I Want My Now’, which you can watch below.

The group, made up of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry will tour the UK in support of their latest album, ‘Rise’ and will be joined on tour by Primal Scream.

The group will play Leeds, Glasgow, London and Birmingham next September and tickets for the gigs will go on sale this Friday, November 29.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Alice Copper said: “This show has something for everyone. I like to joke that The Vampires are the world’s most expensive bar band, but what a lot of people don’t realise is that this is a real rock band, not just some novelty. I wouldn’t keep doing it if it weren’t such a great band.

“Everybody gets along, the musical chemistry is as good as it gets and the show will be the highest energy hard rock shows you will see all year. I never get tired of playing with these guys!”

Hollywood Vampires ‘Rise’ September 2020 tour dates:

2 – Leeds First Direct Arena

3 – Glasgow Hydro

5 – London O2 Arena

6 – Birmingham Arena

Joe Perry added: “I’m looking forward to be getting back on the road with the guys in the Vampires this summer. It’s going to be great to get to play a bunch of tunes from our new album as well as a few from our dead, drunk friends.

“The last tour we were firing on all cylinders and it’s because of the great support from our fans that we really push the pedal to the floor. You can expect much of the same in September. We can’t wait to get over and prove it.”

Earlier this year, the group shared a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ which featured Johnny Depp on lead vocals.

Speaking about the band’s latest album earlier this year, Cooper said: “[It’s] not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I’ve ever been a part of,” Cooper said.

He added: “I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires’ sound really is, whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock n roll brothers.”