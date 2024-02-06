Alice Cooper launches new radio show

Alice Cooper has launched a new radio show entitled Alice’s Attic.

The veteran rocker’s show, which was launched in the US and Australia yesterday (February 5), will feature a “curated mix of classic and some obscure rock, with an occasional ‘future classic’ song, plus Cooper’s stories and commentary about the music and artists he features” according to a press release [via Consequence].

It will air for five hours from Monday to Thursday and follows his long-running Nights With Alice Cooper show which ended last year after a 20 year run.

Advertisement

“To all of my insane radio minions, I’m BACK,” Cooper said. “And if you thought 20 years of Nights With Alice Cooper was weird, just wait until you get into Alice’s Attic!

“Just think about who or what could be lurking in all these dusty old boxes. We’ve got the same team behind the new show and so you’ll find the show fairly familiar, but we’re all looking forward to getting a little more creative with introducing new elements to keep things from getting stale. Speaking of stale… what IS that smell??!””

The show is expected to air in the UK in the coming weeks.

It comes just months after a cosmetics company cancelled its collaboration with Cooper after he described being transgender as “a fad”.

At the time, he said that he was “understanding that there are cases of transgender”, but that “I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that”.