Alice Cooper marks his birthday with new, free single ‘Social Debris’

Alice Cooper has shared his new single ‘Social Debris’ for free for 24 hours in honour of his birthday.

The rock icon, who is gearing up to release his latest album ‘Detroit Stories’ later this month, turns 73 today (February 4).

‘Social Debris’ will feature on the upcoming record, which celebrates the “golden era of Detroit rock” and Cooper’s hometown.

“The single “Social Debris” is a gift to Detroit, to my fans and to myself,” Cooper said in a press release. “The track was written by the original Alice Cooper band. We never thought that we would ever fit in; the Alice Cooper band didn’t fit in with anybody, because we were doing things that no other band did. We didn’t fit in with the folk scene, we didn’t fit in with the metal scene, we really didn’t fit in with anything that was going on at that time. We just always felt like we were outsiders.

“We felt like we were social debris, we were in our own little world. So ‘Social Debris’ was just the original band writing a song about us, essentially. And it came out sounding like it belonged into 1971. That’s just the original band – you can’t change that, it’s great.”

You can watch Cooper perform the track on the walls and roof of a dilapidated building above and download it for free here until 3pm GMT tomorrow (February 5).

Speaking about ‘Detroit Stories’, Cooper added: “Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image-wise) Detroit was the only place that recognised the Alice Cooper guitar-driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit… we were home.”

The album will be released via earMUSIC on February 26 and features a cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Rock & Roll’ and new song ‘Our Love Will Change The World’, amongst other tracks. Cooper recently called the latter “one of the oddest songs I’ve ever done”.