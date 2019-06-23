Alice Cooper recalls the time Jimi Hendrix told him he’d “go crazy” if he had to play ‘Foxy Lady’ one more time

It seems as if Hendrix wasn't a fan of playing the fan favourites.

Alice Cooper has shared a new story involving Jimi Hendrix, where the legendary guitarist once told the ‘School’s Out’ singer that he’d “go crazy” if he had to play ‘Foxy Lady’ one more time.

Ahead of an upcoming show at the Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City, Cooper sat down with Rock 100.5 The KATT to discuss an array of topics, one of which included the time he had a conversation with Hendrix about playing fan favourites in a live setting over and over again – something he was apparently not a fan of.

“I was talking to Jimi Hendrix, and Jimi goes, ‘Man, if I have to play ‘Foxy Lady’ one more time, I’m going to go crazy’,” Cooper revealed, after being asked how he keeps a balance between playing the Alice Cooper show people want to see and a show that incorporates new things. “I was sitting there going, ‘If I was in the audience and he didn’t play ‘Foxy Lady’, I would really feel cheated.'”

Cooper then recalled a time David Bowie said a similar thing. “Then [David] Bowie one time told me, ‘I’m going to do a whole tour and not do any of the hits’,” he said. “I went, ‘Wow — they’re going to hate you for that.’

“I’ve always done the hits. I’ve always believed, ‘Do the hits, and do them just like the record.’ And then add what we call the stage hits — songs like ‘Feed My Frankenstein’ and ‘[The Ballad Of] Dwight Fry’, things like that. You give them those songs, because those are the theatrical songs. Then, every once in a while, you throw in a song that nobody’s expecting.”

He added: “You can really tell who the real fans are when all of a sudden you do a song like ‘Roses On White Lace’, and they go, ‘Wow, I never thought I’d ever hear them do that song’ — but if you’re an Alice Cooper fan, you know the song.” Listen to the interview above.

