Alice Cooper says he has a death pact with his wife – “we are going to go together”

“Whenever it does happen, we are going to go together. "

Rock icon Alice Cooper has said that he has a death pact with his wife, after a marriage lasting 43 years.

The shock-rock legend, who is currently touring with The Hollywood Vampires, says that he and wife Sheryl Goddard have agreed that there is no way they can live without each other.

Explaining the pact, he said: ““We’ve made a pact – there is no way of surviving without each other.

“I couldn’t live without her. We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other.”

He told The Mirror: “Whenever it does happen, we are going to go together. I’ve been married 43 years to the greatest girl in the world. We have never cheated on each other.”

“She dances better now than she did in 1975. You would think people would want to get away from the wives but she is my best friend. And there is no way of surviving without each other.”

Hailing his wife as “indestructible”, Cooper added: ” It must be in the genes. I’m 71 and weigh the same I did when I was 30. I’ve got that body that doesn’t get exhausted. I don’t smoke. I haven’t had a drink for 37 years.

“I’m the only one in the band that doesn’t get sick. I cut out sugar and I drink a lot of Diet Cokes. Maybe they are keeping me well.

“And the two-hour stage show is your aerobic.”

Meanwhile, Cooper recently discussed Johnny Depp’s contribution to the Hollywood Vampires album – admitting that he “spits venom” on the record.