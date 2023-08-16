Alice Cooper says The Beatles would “absolutely” have reunited if John Lennon hadn’t been killed

Alice Cooper has said that The Beatles would have “absolutely” reunited if John Lennon

hadn’t been killed.

The veteran rocker was a close friend of Lennon and Paul McCartney during the 1970s and they often hung out at his Hollywood Vampires drinking club.

Asked if the band would have reunited, Cooper told QFM96: “Absolutely. Here’s the thing about them. When they were after each other’s throats, when it came to the breakup and all that stuff, if anybody in the Vampires back in those days – that was our drinking club – if anybody said anything bad about Paul, John would take a swing at you, because that was his best friend.

“If anybody said anything about John to Paul, Paul would walk out of the room. He’d just walk out. Because you are not allowed to talk about their best friends. They were best friends no matter what was going on in the whole thing.”

He suggested Lennon wanted to make the band’s music “more political” but McCartney wasn’t keen.

He added: “One went one way, and one went the other. I think John wanted to be more political. Paul was not into that that much.”

Mark Chapman shot and killed Lennon on December 8, 1980 as he and Yoko Ono were returning to their Upper West Side apartment. Chapman then remained at the scene until police arrived, and later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to serve a prison term of twenty years to life.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently said that he wants to join a supergroup with the surviving members of The Beatles – McCartney and Ringo Starr.

“Playing the bass… Ringo and Macca would be fucking great,” he said.

“Imagine being in a band with Ringo and Macca. Who’s singing? Everyone. I’d fucking pay to be in it. Get me [promoter] Harvey ­Goldsmith.”

Elsewhere, a letter written by George Harrison‘s mother revealed that she was “disgusted” at how audiences would scream throughout The Beatles‘ live shows.