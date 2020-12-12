Alice Cooper shares new track he calls “one of the oddest songs I’ve ever done”

Alice Cooper has shared a new song, which he describes as “one of the oddest songs I’ve ever done”.

‘Our Love Will Change The World’ is the second preview of Cooper’s new album ‘Detroit Stories’, which will come out on February 26.

“I think ‘Our Love Will Change The World’ is one of the oddest songs I’ve ever done and it was one that came to us by somebody else, another Detroit writer,” Cooper said of the new track.

“And it was so strange, because it was happy and what it was saying was anything but happy – it was simply a great juxtaposition. And I got it immediately and said “okay, this is going to be great”. The music saying one thing and the lyrics saying something else, I love that song. It is totally different from anything else on the album.”

Listen to ‘Our Love Will Change The World’ below.

Discussing new album ‘Detroit Stories’, Cooper added: “Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock,” explains Alice, “After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognised the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit… we were home.”

Last month, Alice Cooper shared a cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Rock & Roll’, which also appears on his upcoming new album.

His cover of the New York band finds its place on the record because of its links to Motor City. In 1971, the band Detroit recorded their own version of ‘Rock & Roll’, which was produced by Bob Ezrin. That version made its way to The Velvet Underground’s Lou Reed, provoking him to team up with the producer on his seminal album ‘Berlin’ (1973).