Alice Cooper to release his own brand of chocolate milk

Alice Cooper is teaming up with an Arizona-based dairy company to release his own brand of chocolate milk.

The news first became public last week in an Instagram post by Ideas Collide, an Arizona-based marketing agency. The post included pictures from a product photoshoot, featuring Alice Cooper himself.

“We are rocking it for chocolate filming AZ rock legend @alicecooper !” Ideas Collide wrote in their Instagram caption.

Over the weekend, Solid Rock, Alice Cooper’s non-profit organisation, confirmed that the chocolate milk is indeed on its way. Founded in 1995, the organisation provides free music, film, dance and art classes for youths in Arizona.

“At Solid Rock, our goal is to provide a landing place for teens. This local sanctuary is provided to support an exciting and creative journey for teens,” a statement on Solid Rock’s website reads. Proceeds from sales of the chocolate milk will help fund the non-profit’s initiatives.

Cooper and Danzeisen Dairy have not yet announced a release date for the milk, but it is expected to hit shelves later this year. The rock star’s new beverage will be available for home delivery and at grocery stores across Arizona.

Earlier in July, Cooper expressed his concern for the future of independent music venues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you don’t have [small venues], how is a rock band – a young rock band – ever going to get good?” Cooper pondered in an interview with Loudwire.

On July 1, Cooper’s supergroup, Hollywood Vampires, announced rescheduled tour dates for 2021. The group, which also features Johnny Depp and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, will tour the UK in August next year.

In May, Alice Cooper released his first single for 2020, entitled ‘Don’t Give Up’. The coronavirus-inspired track was accompanied by a video featuring fan-submitted clips.