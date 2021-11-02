Alice Cooper announces US tour for winter 2022

Alice Cooper has announced a US tour for early next year in support of latest album ‘Detroit Stories’.

The run of dates will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 28 and will include stops in Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgia and more.

The tour will conclude with Cooper headlining the 2022 Monsters of Rock cruise in mid-February alongside Skid Row, Lit, Queensryche, Winger and more. Departing from Miami, Florida, the five day and night full ship charter cruise will depart on February 9, wrapping up on February 14.

Last month, Cooper announced a co-headlining UK arena tour for 2022, alongside The Cult. The tour is set to begin on May 23 with a show at the Swansea Arena, before the band play at The O2 in London two days later. Dates in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham follow before the tour wraps up in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on June 1.

Cooper released latest album ‘Detroit Stories’ back in February of this year. Speaking of the album’s theme at the time of its announcement, Cooper said, “Detroit was the epicentre for angry hard rock.

“After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image-wise) Detroit was the only place that recognised the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound.”

Alice Cooper’s winter 2022 US tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 28 – Cincinnati OH, ICON Music Center

Saturday 29 – Toledo OH, Stranahan Theater

Monday 31 – Wabash IN, Honeywell Center

FEBRUARY

Thursday 3 – Louisville KY, Palace Theatre

Friday 4 – Cherokee NC, Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

Saturday 5 – Savannah GA, Johnny Mercer Theatre

Monday 7 – Clearwater FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

Tuesday 8 – Orlando FL, Hard Rock Live

Wednesday 9 – Monday 14 – Monsters of Rock Cruise