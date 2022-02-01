Alice Glass: “If I could take a pill and erase all my memories, I would”

Alice Glass has opened up about her decision to write about her painful past in Crystal Castles on her forthcoming album ‘PREY/IV’.

Speaking to NME for our latest Big Read, Glass got candid about her the reasons she wanted to share her experiences so openly.

“If I could take a pill and erase all my memories, I would. I didn’t think I would be here – I thought I’d be dead for sure,” Glass told NME. “I was very suicidal as a teenager and young person… There’s so much suffering in the world, and I bring [up my difficult experiences] now because, in a weird way, every time I open up about this, somebody writes me or sends a really nice message where they can relate to what I’m saying.”

In one song on her new album called ‘Fair Game”, Glass writes from the perspective of an abuser, exposing the manipulation and insults she endured in the past through her lyrics.

“It’s been really helpful for me psychologically to put things out,” she told NME. “That’s what this record is like for me: I’m going to put my pain out into the world and then I don’t own it any more.”

Glass left the Crystal Castles in 2014, later releasing a statement alleging she’d been physically, sexually, and psychologically abused by her former bandmate Ethan Kath. Kath has consistently denied the allegations and launched a defamation lawsuit which was later dismissed.

At the time, Glass shared a statement on her website explaining her decision to fans. “Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I’ve ever made — that band was everything to me,” she wrote. “My music, my performances and my fans were all I had in the world. I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to.”

She added: “As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering.”

Kath responded with his own statement: “I am outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship. Her story is pure fiction.”

And though Glass has urged fans to stream her solo music instead of Crystal Castles records, she told NME that she recognises her latest album as her “fourth full release”.

“Look at the writing credits throughout the years, and I am the most consistent songwriter on the CC record,” she said.

Alice Glass’ ​​‘PREY//IV’ is out February 16.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.