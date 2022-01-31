Alice Glass on referencing Crystal Castles on new album: “If I intentionally piss anyone off, then good”

Alice Glass has revealed that the title of her forthcoming album is a nod to her former band Crystal Castles.

Glass was speaking to NME for last week’s Big Read and reflected on her time leaving Crystal Castles after the release of their third album ‘III’.

Three years after that in 2014, Glass released a statement about bandmate Ethan Kath, alleging that she’d been physically, sexually, and psychologically abused by her former bandmate. Kath has consistently denied the allegations.

“Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I’ve ever made — that band was everything to me,” she wrote at the time. “My music, my performances and my fans were all I had in the world. I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to.

“As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering.” Kath responded with his own statement: “I am outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship. Her story is pure fiction.”

Reflecting on her upcoming release, ‘PREY/IV’, Glass revealed the Roman numerals were a deliberate allusion to the numbering scheme her former band used on their previous album.

“This is my fourth full release,” she told NME. “Look at the writing credits throughout the years, and I am the most consistent songwriter on the CC records.

“I feel confident saying that and if I intentionally piss anyone off, then good,” she added. “If someone’s mad with that, I don’t fuck with them anyways, but just eat it.”

She also went on to add: “[T]he idea [with Crystal Castles] was to just be an aesthetic,” she says, “and not really talk about real issues.”

In 2020, Glass encouraged fans to stream her solo music, saying she was being “gutted” over royalty payments from music by her former band Crystal Castles.

“Even though it was my life’s work, I DO NOT endorse crystal castles and neither should you. STREAM ALICE GLASS,” she tweeted.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.