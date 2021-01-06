Alice Glass shares stop-motion video for new track ‘Suffer and Swallow’

Former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass has debuted new track ‘SUFFER AND SWALLOW’, the first single from her upcoming debut album, which is set to arrive later this year.

The self-produced track comes accompanied by a stop-motion video from director Lucas David – which sees Glass represented as a doll who finds herself in a series of increasingly sinister scenarios.

It’s the first release from the Canadian singer since August last year, when she released the Jupiter-Keyes produced track ‘NIGHTMARES’ for a compilation by experimental label Sermon 3 Recordings.

Glass’ forthcoming debut album follows the release of her debut eponymous EP in 2017, as well as several singles including 2018’s ‘Mine’ and ‘Cease & Desist’.

Last year, Glass encouraged fans to stream her solo music, and claimed she was being “gutted” over royalty payments from music by Crystal Castles.

She announced her departure from the duo in 2014. In 2017, she then shared a statement accusing her former bandmate Ethan Kath of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse.

After denying the claims, Kath then responded by suing Glass for defamation. Glass revealed back in 2018 that the lawsuit had been dismissed.

“apparently there’s some rumor being spread that I receive all the royalties from Crystal Castles music,” Glass last October, before clarifying: “I DONT. in fact, I’m being gutted. STREAM ALICE GLASS.”

A release date for Glass’ debut album is yet to be announced.